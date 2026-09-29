Centre asks coal-based captive power plants to maximise generation

The direction, issued by the Union Ministry of Power under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, will be in force from October 1 to December 31.



Six captive power plants located in Tamil Nadu figure in the list of 112 plants listed by the ministry. They include DCW Ltd, Sahupuram in Thoothukudi (108 MW), Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd (TNPL), Unit 1, Karur (103.62 MW), TNPL, Mundipati in Trichy district (30 MW), Ramco Cements, Govindapuram Works (60 MW), JSW Steel Ltd, Salem Works (97 MW), and Ultratech Cement Ltd (India Cements), Sankarnagar unit (48 MW).



The six plants have a combined installed capacity of 446.62 MW. Of these, five plants with a combined capacity of 416.62 MW have an installed capacity of 50 MW or more and fall within the threshold specified in the Centre's directive.



The ministry has asked the eligible plants to maximise generation after meeting their own captive power requirements. Any surplus electricity available is to be offered through power exchanges in accordance with applicable regulations.