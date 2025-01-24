Central team inspects samples of damaged crops in TN delta districts

CHENNAI: Following acres of crops that were destroyed during the heavy rains, a central team has been inspecting samples of paddy crops in the Delta districts for the past two days.

Heavy rains in the delta districts of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam over the past few days have damaged paddy crops that were ready for harvest. Following this, farmers in the district have faced a major loss after paddy crops were submerged in water, added Maalaimalar report.

They had also demanding that the moisture content of paddy be increased from 17 percent to 22 percent at paddy procurement centers. The Tamil Nadu government had written a letter to the central government regarding this. Following this, a central team has been inspecting the Delta districts for the past two days.

Accordingly, a team of two led by Naveen, assistant director, storage and research division, central food department, and technical officer Rahul, conducted an inspection in Nagapattinam district.

The first step was to inspect the direct paddy procurement center in Nagapattinam where they tested the moisture content of the paddy stored there. Later, they took samples of the paddy for analysis and interacted with the farmers.

Following that, the officials inspected the direct procurement centers in areas including Manakudi, Seeyathamangai, Pattamangalam, and Thevoor.