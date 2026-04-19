Central Railway announces weekly special train from Mumbai to Thoothukudi via Madurai

Train No. 01005 will depart from Mumbai every Tuesday at 12.30 am from April 21 to June 2. It will reach Madurai at 7.55 am the next day and arrive in Thoothukudi at 11.30 am.

In the return direction, Train No. 01006 will leave Thoothukudi every Wednesday at 3.30 pm from April 22 to June 3. It will reach Madurai at 5.50 pm and arrive at Mumbai CSMT at 6 am on Friday.