Central Railway announces weekly special train from Mumbai to Thoothukudi via Madurai

CHENNAI: To improve connectivity for passengers from southern districts, Central Railway has announced a weekly special train service between Mumbai and Thoothukudi via Bengaluru and Madurai, starting April 21.
Train No. 01005 will depart from Mumbai every Tuesday at 12.30 am from April 21 to June 2. It will reach Madurai at 7.55 am the next day and arrive in Thoothukudi at 11.30 am.
In the return direction, Train No. 01006 will leave Thoothukudi every Wednesday at 3.30 pm from April 22 to June 3. It will reach Madurai at 5.50 pm and arrive at Mumbai CSMT at 6 am on Friday.
The train will halt at several key stations including Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Yelahanka, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Kodai Road, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti and Thoothukudi Melur (2nd Gate).
The train composition includes one AC 2-tier coach, six AC 3-tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches and four general compartments.