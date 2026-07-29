Central govt's reply on Mekedatu issue great shock to lower riparian states: EPS

Referring to the 2018 Supreme Court judgment validating the Cauvery water award by the tribunal, he said it had clearly stipulated that no upper riparian State should take any action under the Cauvery water-sharing scheme that would adversely affect the water supply to lower riparian States.

He reiterated the AIADMK's opposition to the proposed Mekedatu dam project and said the party would continue to resist any move that could affect Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water.