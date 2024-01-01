Central govt is functioning as per the principles of RSS: Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko said that the Central government is functioning as per the principles of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), and the people are ready to oust the government.

Addressing the press at the party office on Monday, the senior leader said that the Central government is concentrating powers in Delhi.

"It destroys the rights of State governments apart from destroying traditions of the states. INDIAlliance will win effortlessly in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Oppressive laws are being implemented," he said.

Lauding the DMK government in the State, Vaiko said that the Dravidian Model government is functioning successfully.

"Other states are trying to follow the model. However, the government should reconsider the promotion given to the IG of Police who has been indicted in the Thoothukudi firing," he opined.