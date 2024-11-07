Centenarian, nonagenarian pensioners renew life certificates via face app

CHENNAI: As a part of the nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0 of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, an initiative to ensure that all Central Government Pensioners in India use DLC, pensioners of Army, Navy and Air Force attended the SPARSH camp, held in the city and renewed their life certificates.

K Meenakshi Sundaram, a centenarian, and K Lakshmanan and a family pensioner from Kalpakkam, a nonagenarian – both visited the Controller of Defence Accounts office in the city and renewed their life certificates through a face app.

The SPARSH camp was also held in Krishnagiri on Wednesday and will be held in Tirupur (November 11), Thanjavur (November 14), Madurai (November 21), Coimbatore (November) 26, and Avadi (November 29).