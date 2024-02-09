Census estimates 6.80 lakh birds, 389 species in State

CHENNAI: The synchronised bird estimation conducted in the State by the Forest Department has identified more than 6.80 lakh birds covering 389 bird species.

According to the Forest Department, the bird estimation was conducted on January 27 and 28 in all 38 districts in Tamil Nadu covering 894 vantage points at wetlands, waterbodies and bird sanctuaries, including 179 in forest areas, 555 in rural areas and 170 in urban areas.

“A total of 6,80,028 birds covering 389 bird species were found in the estimation. Out of this, 120 species are found to be water birds and the remaining 269 are terrestrial bird species,” it said in a press release on Thursday.

Out of the total bird count of 6,80,028, the estimation found that 79 per cent (5.36 lakh) are water birds and 21 per cent (1.43 lakh) are terrestrial birds. A total of 9,800 members participated in this estimation exercise, which included 6,450 volunteers, bird enthusiasts, NGOs and 3,350 staff from the Forest Department.

Of 5.36 lakh water birds found during the estimation, waders, gulls and terns were found to be higher (1,73,294). Pelicans, bitterns, egrets, herons, ibises and spoonbills comprise a total of 1,65,635 individuals. There are 69,913 waterfowls (ducks) sighted during the census.

The department will conduct a terrestrial bird census in March. As per terrestrial bird census data released in March 2023, the department sighted more than two lakh terrestrial birds of 414 species. The wetland bird census conducted in January 2023 estimated 4.66 lakh birds.