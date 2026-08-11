Census duty: Madras HC seeks State response as PG teachers seek exemption

The Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel issued the direction when the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Post Graduate Teachers Association, Chennai, sought an interim order restraining the authorities from allotting census duties to PG teachers in August 2026 and February 2027, particularly those handling Classes X and XII in government and government-aided schools in southern and central districts.

Though the association acknowledged that census duty was of vital national importance, it contended that deploying PG teachers for such duties during the ongoing academic session would seriously affect classroom teaching, completion of the prescribed syllabus and revision sessions aimed at preparing students for public examinations.