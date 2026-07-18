Census 2027 | Online process safe: CM Vijay assures citizens

CHENNAI: Assuring the people of Tamil Nadu about the safety of the online self-enumeration process under Census 2027, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Friday urged citizens to register their household details through the online mode.
After completing his own household registration through the Census Directorate's website, the Chief Minister appealed to the public through a social media post.
He said the Census was not merely a headcount, but an exercise that forms the basis for planning and implementing government welfare schemes. He urged every family to provide accurate and factual information during the self-enumeration process.
"I have registered my household details through the online self-enumeration process. All the data collected under the Census will be kept safe and secure. Let us all participate and complete this Census exercise," Chief Minister Vijay said.
He appealed to the public to make use of the self-enumeration facility and contribute to the successful conduct of Census 2027.