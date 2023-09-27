Censured for hairstyle, Class 12 boy ends life in Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: A Class 12 student, who was upset after teachers reprimanded him to trim his hair and beard, ended his life by hanging at an eucalyptus forest in Pudukkottai district on Monday.

Sources said that K Madeshwaran (17), a Class 12 student of Government Model Higher Secondary School at Machuvadi in Pudukkottai, was in the habit of growing long hair and beard. Teachers objected to his style and asked him to trim his hair and come to the school neatly.

Madeshwaran, who did not take the teachers’ advice seriously, came to school with long hair and beard on Monday. So, teachers sent him back home and asked to come to school after a neat shave and haircut.

As, Madeshwaran did come home even after late evening, anxious parents searched for him in various places, while his sister Maharajothi contacted the teachers and inquired about him. Teachers told her that they had sent him home in the morning itself.

Parents, who continued their search, checked in the eucalyptus forest close to the school, when they found Madeshwaran hanging dead from a tree. Soon, they brought down the body and took it to the main road, where they staged a protest blaming the teachers for his death.

On information, the Ganesh Nagar Police and DSP Ragavi, who came to the spot, assured to take action and sent the body to the Pudukkottai Medical College hospital around 1 am on Tuesday. Later, the CEO Manjula suspended the headmaster Sivaprakasam.