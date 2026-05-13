Celebrate Raja Raja Cholan II's birth anniversary as govt festival, urge history aficianados

King Raja Raja Cholan II was born on Uthirattathi star in the Chithirai month. In the 12th century, he constructed the world-famous Airavateshwarar temple in Darasuram, which is recognised as a heritage site by UNESCO for its architectural beauty and sculptures.

The Historical Researchers Forum from the Kumbakonam region, headed by its founder Gopinath, celebrated the festival on the King's birth anniversary on Wednesday. A special abhishekam was accorded to the lord Airavateshwarar and Deivanayagi Amman on account of the festival.