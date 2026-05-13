Celebrate Raja Raja Cholan II's birth anniversary as govt festival, urge history aficianados

TIRUCHY: Historical researchers from Thanjavur appealed to the state government to declare the star birthday of Raja Raja Cholan II, who constructed the Darasuram temple (a UNESCO heritage site), as a government function and sent a representation after celebrating the king's birth anniversary.
King Raja Raja Cholan II was born on Uthirattathi star in the Chithirai month. In the 12th century, he constructed the world-famous Airavateshwarar temple in Darasuram, which is recognised as a heritage site by UNESCO for its architectural beauty and sculptures.
The Historical Researchers Forum from the Kumbakonam region, headed by its founder Gopinath, celebrated the festival on the King's birth anniversary on Wednesday. A special abhishekam was accorded to the lord Airavateshwarar and Deivanayagi Amman on account of the festival.
The Chola History Research Forum president, Selvaraj, told the reporters that the State government has been celebrating the Sadaya Vizha in honour of the Chola Emperor Raja Raja Cholan on his birth star of Sadayam. In line with this celebration, Raja Raja Cholan II should also be venerated, and the birth anniversary that falls in the Uthirattathi star in Chithirai should also be celebrated as a government festival.
“As the temple is UNESCO-accredited, the consecration should be made to the temple by the ASI in association with the HR&CE department. The Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam Hereditary trustee Babaji Rajah Bhonsle is also taking the initiative to organise the consecration to this temple, which should be done every 12 years. Once the consecration is done, the temple would attract more devotees and tourists," Selvaraj said.