Celebrate birthday of Raja Raja Cholan II as govt event, say historians at Chithirai Vizha in Darasuram

TIRUCHY: The Chithirai Uthirattathi Vizha for Raja Raja Cholan II was held at Darasuram Airavateswarar temple in Kumbakonam by a group of historical researchers on Friday.

The researchers appealed to the state government to celebrate the event as a government event on par with the Sadaya Vizha of Raja Raja Cholan.

According to the Historical Researchers Forum in Kumbakonam, Raja Raja Cholan II constructed the Darasuram Airavateswarar temple in the 12th century with the architectural designs of the Chola empire.

UNESCO accredited the temple for its construction marvel, which houses more than 1,000 sculptures in and around the temple, giving a visual treat to the onlookers.

Raja Raja Cholan II, who dedicated this temple for his people, was born in the Tamil month of Chithirai and at Uthirattathi Nakshatra, and the association members celebrated the event at the Darasuram temple premises as they had previously planned.

The Forum Founder, Gopinath, who presided over the event, shared the historical anecdotes about Raja Raja Cholan II.

Gopinath said that the forum had celebrated the venerated king Raja Raja Cholan II last year after a gap of 41 years.

“There was an excavation in the temple premises a few years back, and the archaeologists found a statue of Raja Raja Cholan II and the historical evidence that was found has been placed in the Thanjavur palace thereafter, and they are still to be found in the gallery,” Gopinath said.

The forum attempted to sketch the portrait of Raja Raja Cholan II based on the statue unearthed.

The members said that they had sent a representation to the government to organise the birthday of Raja Raja Cholan II as a government event and explore more about the great king.

The elected representatives also met the officials to declare the Chithirai Uthirattathi day as a holiday, but the demand was yet to be fulfilled, the members said.

Earlier, a special ‘abhishekam’ was performed to the presiding deity Airavateswarar and Deivanayaki. Awards were also distributed to the historical researchers in the name of Raja Raja Cholan II.