Ceiling collapses at Thiruporur govt school, injuring five Class 10 girl students

CHENNAI: Five girl students of the Government Higher Secondary School in Sirudavoor village, Thiruporur in Kancheepuram district were injured after the ceiling of their classroom collapsed to the ground, on Thursday.

At around 2 pm yesterday, a part of the ceiling of the 10th standard classroom collapsed, injuring five girl students. Around 48 pupils were present in the room at the time.

The injured girls were rushed in an ambulance to the Thiruporur Government Hospital.

Police sources said that two of them were sent home after being administered first aid while three others -- Suji, Prathikshaw, and Tamilarasi -- have been admitted as they sustained several injuries.

Following the incident, parents and members of the public gathered at the school and staged a protest. They claimed that the school building, where over 350 children study, was constructed only seven years ago at a cost of Rs 13 lakh. Questioning the durability of the building, they demanded that it be demolished and reconstructed, citing that they could not risk their children's lives.

Chengalpattu district education officials along with the Thiruporur Panchayat Union Commissioner and Revenue Department officials visited the school and held peace talks with the parents. They assured that the building would be inspected and action taken accordingly. The officials then temporarily assigned classrooms for Class 9 and 10 students in another building nearby.