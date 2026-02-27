CEC's strict no for pre-poll freebie inducements

CHENNAI: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday asserted that cash distribution and voter inducement would not be allowed in the forthcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.
Responding to a query on pre-poll freebies, the CEC said that once the election schedule is announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force, and strict action will be taken against any violations.
"During this election, money distribution and inducement will not be allowed," he said.
Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, chaired a two-day review meeting in Chennai to assess poll preparedness. Addressing a press conference after the consultations, he said the objective of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was transparent: "No eligible person should be excluded, and no ineligible person should be included."
The CEC assured that all basic amenities would be provided at the 75,032 polling stations in the State. He also announced a new initiative, that postal ballots will be counted two rounds before EVM counting begins.
During the review, the Commission directed all heads and nodal officers of enforcement agencies to function with complete impartiality and take strict action against inducement-related activities, including the distribution of cash, gifts or other illegal benefits to influence voters.
On the issue of poll phases, the CEC said the decision would be known only when the election schedule is announced. He described the recently concluded SIR in Tamil Nadu as a model exercise for the entire country.
Regarding vote counting, he reiterated that mandatory VVPAT slips would be verified. Even after the declaration of results, candidates may, within seven days and upon payment of the prescribed fee, seek verification of EVM-VVPAT matches.
Advising small traders who handle cash transactions, Gyanesh Kumar cautioned them against carrying cash beyond permissible limits during the election period, when the model code of conduct is in force, as unaccounted cash may be seized under law.
Addressing concerns over the spread of misinformation, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said fake news on social media platforms would be monitored very strictly during the election period.
Election Commissioners Sandhu and Joshi, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik and senior officials were present at the meeting.