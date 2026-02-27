CEC's strict no for pre-poll freebie inducements

Responding to a query on pre-poll freebies, the CEC said that once the election schedule is announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force, and strict action will be taken against any violations.

"During this election, money distribution and inducement will not be allowed," he said.



Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, chaired a two-day review meeting in Chennai to assess poll preparedness. Addressing a press conference after the consultations, he said the objective of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was transparent: "No eligible person should be excluded, and no ineligible person should be included."