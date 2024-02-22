CEC to hold meeting with officials over election prepardness

CHENNAI: Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar would hold series of meetings with political parties, collectors, Superintendents of Police and senior bureaucrats on Friday and Saturday regarding the prepaedness for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The CEC along with senior officers of the Commission reached Chennai during the late hours of Thursday.

On Friday, the CEC would meet representatives of political parties.

It would be followed by the meeting with Collectors and SPs. He would hold meeting with cheif election officers, state police nodal officers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala on Saturday.

Later in the day, he would meet Chief Secretary and Director General Police.