CEA warns of 20-yr volatility; bats for resilience

Speaking on the Professor Mahesh Panchagnula Podcast hosted by IIT Madras, Nageswaran said the international landscape was undergoing a structural shift marked by growing strategic rivalries, disruptions in trade networks and heightened economic uncertainty.

"The next 20 years will mimic to some extent the period between 1925 and 1945," he said, noting that the era of pursuing efficiency at all costs was giving way to a greater focus on security and resilience. Supply chains and financial systems are increasingly becoming instruments of geopolitical competition, he observed.