CCTV to be installed in all govt high and higher secondary schools

CHENNAI: The state education department has taken a decision to fix CCTV cameras in over 4,000 state-run high and higher secondary schools, to better monitor day-to-day activities.

The proposal to install CCTV cameras came during the previous AIADMK regime in 2019 and was announced in the state Assembly. The government also announced that it would install CCTV at about 2,800 government high and higher secondary schools across the State at a cost of Rs 21 crore.

However, the project would not be implemented completely with only a few hundred schools under Chennai Corporation having cameras in its campus at present. There are about 4,200 government high and higher secondary schools functioning with student strength of about 25 lakh without CCTV installation.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the project of installing CCTVs in government schools was initially planned to be completed in 2020. “Due to COVID pandemic and subsequent lock down the scheme could not be implemented”, he said. The government has revived the project against the backdrop of several irregularities reported in schools, he added. He stressed upon the importance of CCTVs as violent incidents involving students have been reported in the recent past, he said. Monitoring the functioning of the school will help eradicate non-availability of teachers in certain schools and improve hygienic practices, he said. “The respective district school chief education officers would list the schools that have to be under surveillance cameras in the first phase”.

Pointing out that a tender will be floated shortly to procure the cameras, the official said “all the listed schools will also be inspected”. The official said the funds will also be allocated soon and CCTVs installation would be complete by the upcoming academic year. “If required all the CCTV footage will be closely monitored by chief education officers and concerned officials”, he said. The Tamil Nadu Teachers Welfare Association has welcomed the move. “Installing CCTV cameras will help curtail violent activities in the school campus”, its representative K Ganapathy said.