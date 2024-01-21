CCTNS/ICJS Project 2023: Three TN cops awarded

CHENNAI: Three personnel of Tamil Nadu Police - a sub-inspector and two constables were handed awards for their significant contribution for the implementation of the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems/ICJS (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System) project in 2023 during the fifth annual conference on “Good Practices in CCTNS/ICJS” held on 21st & 22nd December 2023 at New Delhi.

The award is given by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) every year.

In this regard, a selection committee has been formed by DGP, Tamil Nadu under the Chairmanship of Abhin Dinesh Modak, ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau, Nodal Officer – CCTNS/ICJS with two senior police officers N.Z. Asiammal, IGP, Head Quarters, and Disha Mittal, DIG, Technical Services as members.

The committee scrutinized the nominations received from all the district/commissionerates and recommended three personnel - Sub Inspector, C Markret Thresa, IUCAW (Investigative Unit for Crime Against Women), Tirunelveli district. Police constables, S Srirangan and A Johnpaul of Chennai police and Thoothukudi district.