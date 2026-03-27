CCFI to open TN chapter on March 29 to increase awareness

The chapter will be formally launched on March 29 (tomorrow), where leading gastroenterologists including Dr KR Palaniswamy, Dr K Premkumar, Dr Ubal Dhus, Dr A Rathnaswamy and Dr P Piramanayagam will outline the initiative and its roadmap for the State.

Addressing reporters here, Dr Palaniswamy, senior consultant, Apollo Hospitals and convenor of the TN chapter, said: “IBD, which includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, is not just ordinary indigestion or a few days of diarrhoea. It is a serious chronic disease that lasts a lifetime. Early recognition is crucial. Delay in treatment may necessitate stronger and more expensive therapies, and in some cases, surgery.”