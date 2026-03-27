CCFI to open TN chapter on March 29 to increase awareness

CHENNAI: To strengthen early diagnosis and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the Colitis & Crohn’s Foundation of India (CCFI) on Friday announced its Tamil Nadu chapter, amid rising cases and low public awareness about the chronic condition.
The chapter will be formally launched on March 29 (tomorrow), where leading gastroenterologists including Dr KR Palaniswamy, Dr K Premkumar, Dr Ubal Dhus, Dr A Rathnaswamy and Dr P Piramanayagam will outline the initiative and its roadmap for the State.
Addressing reporters here, Dr Palaniswamy, senior consultant, Apollo Hospitals and convenor of the TN chapter, said: “IBD, which includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, is not just ordinary indigestion or a few days of diarrhoea. It is a serious chronic disease that lasts a lifetime. Early recognition is crucial. Delay in treatment may necessitate stronger and more expensive therapies, and in some cases, surgery.”
He pointed out that symptoms such as persistent diarrhoea, blood in stool, abdominal pain and fatigue are often ignored. Concurring with him was Dr Palaniswamy, who opined that unhealthy diets, stress and lack of sleep could aggravate the condition. “Reducing fast food, oily and spicy items, while increasing fruits and vegetables, can help manage symptoms,” he added.
According to CCFI data, India has one of the highest IBD burdens in South and Southeast Asia, with a noticeable rise in urban areas. A recent multi-centre survey indicated that paediatric cases account for nearly 10% of IBD patients in Tamil Nadu.
The new chapter will focus on public awareness campaigns, training for healthcare professionals, research initiatives and building patient support networks. “With proper treatment, including medication, biologics, nutritional support and surgery when needed, patients can lead productive lives,” the foundation said. “The initiative aims to ensure that no patient faces the disease alone.”