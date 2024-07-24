CCB to probe plaint against Dayanidhi Maran

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police has taken over the investigation in a case registered against DMK’s Lok Sabha member Dayanidhi Maran based on a case originally booked by the Coimbatore city police for allegedly making derogatory remarks about oppressed caste people in May 2020.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), too, had taken note of Maran's remarks at the State secretariat after the MP stated that the then Chief Secretary treated them like untouchables, which caused a political uproar.

Subsequently, cases were registered in four police stations in Coimbatore under Section 3 (1) (u) and 3 (1) (v) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Among them, one of the cases registered at Variety Hall police station has been transferred to Chennai CCB as the incident happened in Chennai.

Last week, the Madras High Court disposed of similar cases against Maran after the police filed a closure report.