CCB raids businesswoman's house in Anbil Mahesh case

The police identified the businesswoman as Shanmugapriya. Sources said that she runs a textile showroom. The police said that they seized electronic devices from them. The police said further investigation in the case is under way to trace the money trail and the role of other associates.

Former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh was arrested on Monday hours after the Madras High Court denied anticipatory bail to him. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

Anbil Mahesh was booked by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on corruption charges on September 18 in continuation of the CCB's probe into the alleged fraud perpetrated by Mahesh's associates.