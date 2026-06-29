CCB issues summons to former Transport Minister SS Sivasankar

After news reports claimed that the former minister's assistant was arrested, the MLA took to social media and stated that he has no ties to the person arrested by the police and that he has no assistant named Ilanchezhiyan.

The complainant, a retired special sub-inspector (SSI), S Srinivasan (65) of MGR Nagar in Chennai, alleged that Ilanchezhiyan took Rs 23 lakh in multiple instalments between 2023 and 2025, assuring Srinivasan that he would secure an Assistant Engineer job in MTC for his son.

The accused neither arranged the job nor returned the money, after which the complainant approached the police.