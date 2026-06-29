CCB issues summons to former Transport Minister SS Sivasankar

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police have issued summons to former transport minister and DMK MLA SS Sivasankar to appear before authorities on July 1 for an enquiry in connection with a case in which a retired police official was cheated of Rs 23 lakh on the promise of a job for his family member in the transport department.
Police sources said that the summons was given to the MLA at his residence.
Last Wednesday, a police team arrested L Ilanchezhiyan (59) of Ariyalur based on the complaint. Ilanchezhiyan claimed that he had close ties with the former transport minister and allegedly collected money. The police had also seized two ID cards from Ilanchezhiyan in which he falsely claimed to be a District Education Officer.
After news reports claimed that the former minister's assistant was arrested, the MLA took to social media and stated that he has no ties to the person arrested by the police and that he has no assistant named Ilanchezhiyan.
The complainant, a retired special sub-inspector (SSI), S Srinivasan (65) of MGR Nagar in Chennai, alleged that Ilanchezhiyan took Rs 23 lakh in multiple instalments between 2023 and 2025, assuring Srinivasan that he would secure an Assistant Engineer job in MTC for his son.
The accused neither arranged the job nor returned the money, after which the complainant approached the police.