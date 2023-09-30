CCB files chargesheets against minister Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) filed chargesheets against jailed minister V Senthilbalaji, in the government jobs for cash case in the special court for cases against MP/MLAs at Chennai.

The chargesheets were filed before the Special court Judge G Jayavel, recording the submission the judge posted the matter to October 5 for further hearing.

The investigation agency filed the chargesheets after investigation the alleged allegation that minister Senthilbalaji promised government jobs in transport department for the exchange of cash as bribe between 2014 - 2015, when he was the transport minister in the AIADMK government.

In 2015, more than 20 persons lodged complaint in CCB against Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar took money promising job in the transport department.

However the Madras High Court discharged Senthilbalaji and others from the case. Subsequently, the Apex court set aside the High court order and directed the CCB to investigate the case fresh and file a final report.

As the CCB couldn't complete the investigation, the team sought additional time before the Supreme Court.

on August 9 the Apex Court extended the time up to September 30, 2023, and observed that no further time will be granted and stated that if the charge sheets were not filed, the court would constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case further.