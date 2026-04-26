CBSE schools in Puducherry to drop French from 2026–27

CHENNAI: In a major shift under the CBSE’s new curriculum framework, foreign languages that are popular among students, such as French and German, are set to be gradually removed as third language options from Class 6, making way for Sanskrit and regional Indian languages from the 2026–27 academic year.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed affiliated schools to implement the three-language formula from Class 6 within a week of the new syllabus notification issued earlier this month. As per the guidelines, students must study three languages, of which at least two should be Indian languages. It allows only one foreign language, and English automatically occupies that space.
A circular issued on April 9 instructed schools to begin teaching the third language (R3) immediately using available resources, with textbooks to be supplied shortly. Schools have also been asked to finalise their third language options and inform their respective regional CBSE offices.
This has not gone down well in all quarters, especially in Puducherry that was once a French colony, where French language and culture has come to become part of life. From architecture to food, arts and fashion, and peculiar spellings of people’s names to even taking part in the election in the far-off European country, all things French are as local as it can get in this tiny Union Territory.
Echoing the concerns raised by many in there, Gayathri Srikkanth, the convenor of the DMK’s women’s wing in Puducherry, said the CBSE schools there have dropped French this academic year because the new three-language policy allows only one foreign language, and English fills that slot.
“If French is removed from CBSE schools under the 3-language policy, who is responsible for the students who studied French from Classes 1 to 5 and now face discontinuity, and for the private school French teachers facing job loss,” she asked.
“Puducherry is proud of its French roots. Shouldn't we have a policy to Protect French education here,” added Gayathri.
Her social media post on this triggered a flurry of comments, most of them criticising the BJP-led Union government and the CBSE for forcing the schools and students to sideline French language.
Reflecting the change, schools in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Pune have begun dropping foreign languages at the middle school level. For instance, The Indian School in South Delhi informed parents that French will no longer be offered as an optional subject in Class 6. Instead, Hindi, Sanskrit and English will be taught under the revised structure.
Officials said students who had opted for French as a second language will be required to shift back to a previously studied language under the new system. However, the transition has raised concerns among educators.
According to an Indian Express report, school administrators said the transition has posed logistical challenges. Many students had already purchased French and German textbooks before the announcement of the new curriculum. Some schools are now considering conducting foreign language classes as informal clubs or online sessions to accommodate continued interest.
At present, students from Classes 7 to 10 can continue studying foreign languages as second or third language options, ensuring that the current batches are not immediately affected. However, the first cohort impacted by the new rule students entering Class 6 this academic year will study the third language through to Class 10, with assessments conducted at the school level.
Educators note that while French has traditionally been a popular choice among students, the revised policy is aimed at promoting multilingualism and strengthening cultural understanding through Indian languages.