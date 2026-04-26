CBSE schools in Puducherry to drop French from 2026–27

Echoing the concerns raised by many in there, Gayathri Srikkanth, the convenor of the DMK’s women’s wing in Puducherry, said the CBSE schools there have dropped French this academic year because the new three-language policy allows only one foreign language, and English fills that slot.

“If French is removed from CBSE schools under the 3-language policy, who is responsible for the students who studied French from Classes 1 to 5 and now face discontinuity, and for the private school French teachers facing job loss,” she asked.