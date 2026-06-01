CBSE faces tough test after row over Class 12 results

CHENNAI: The fiasco that was the Class 12 examination has brought the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under scrutiny, as students and parents are questioning the fall in marks and difficulties they encountered during the revaluation process.
Several students reported difficulties while applying for verification and revaluation due to technical glitches, and some allegedly received copies of answer sheets belonging to other students, raising concerns over the accuracy of the process. According to education experts, the onscreen marking system may have contributed to a reduction of three to four percentage points in overall scores.
Speaking to DT Next, educationist Dr C Sathish said students could face difficulties in securing higher education admissions due to this. “The decline in marks could adversely affect their chances of securing seats. Never in the past have students faced such hardships during the admissions process,” he said.
Educationist Jayaprakash Gandhi said the Centre should take responsibility for discrepancies reported in examinations and result-related processes. “Concerns surrounding NEET and CUET exams, and Class 12 results have affected the confidence of students and parents. There is a need for greater accountability and transparency,” he said.
However, there is no official confirmation that the decline in pass percentage was directly caused by the digital evaluation system. Educationists have called on CBSE to provide a detailed explanation to address concerns raised by students and parents.
The board is yet to clarify whether the digital evaluation system will continue in the coming academic year. Notably, the revaluation process is being conducted through physical verification rather than the on-screen marking system, a move that has further fuelled debate over the new evaluation method.
Meanwhile, educationists also warned that any further delay could affect the commencement of engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu, where lakhs of students are awaiting counselling.
Officials from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), which conducts engineering counselling in the State, said they expected the CBSE revaluation process, which began on June 1, to be completed within 10 days, enabling counselling to proceed as scheduled. “If the process extends beyond the expected timeline, there could be a delay in counselling,” said an official.