CBSE faces tough test after row over Class 12 results

Several students reported difficulties while applying for verification and revaluation due to technical glitches, and some allegedly received copies of answer sheets belonging to other students, raising concerns over the accuracy of the process. According to education experts, the onscreen marking system may have contributed to a reduction of three to four percentage points in overall scores.

Speaking to DT Next, educationist Dr C Sathish said students could face difficulties in securing higher education admissions due to this. “The decline in marks could adversely affect their chances of securing seats. Never in the past have students faced such hardships during the admissions process,” he said.

Educationist Jayaprakash Gandhi said the Centre should take responsibility for discrepancies reported in examinations and result-related processes. “Concerns surrounding NEET and CUET exams, and Class 12 results have affected the confidence of students and parents. There is a need for greater accountability and transparency,” he said.