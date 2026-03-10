CBI summons Vijay on March 15 in Karur stampede case

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay to appear before it on March 15 in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said.
The summons comes after Vijay sought an extension from the earlier March 10 appearance, citing prior political commitments.
The development coincides with TVK beginning interviews to select candidates for all constituencies for the upcoming Assembly elections. The interviews began on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters in Panaiyur.
According to sources, the CBI had also sought the presence of Karur MLA V Senthil Balaji before the investigation team earlier, but his staff reportedly refused to accept the notice.
Vijay was earlier questioned by the agency at its headquarters in New Delhi on January 12 and January 19.
The CBI took over the probe from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a Supreme Court order and has been collecting evidence related to the September 27, 2025 stampede during Vijay’s rally in Karur, which left 41 people dead and more than 60 injured.
(With PTI inputs)