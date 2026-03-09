CBI summons TVK chief Vijay again in Karur stampede probe, agency rejects plea for deferment

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a fresh summons to actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, directing him to appear before investigators on Tuesday in connection with the Karur stampede tragedy, even as the agency declined his request to defer the questioning.
Sources said the summons was reissued after Vijay informed the agency that he would be unable to attend the scheduled appearance on March 10 owing to party engagements and sought around 10 days’ time to appear before investigators.
“The request for postponement was not accepted. He has been asked to appear before the investigating officers as scheduled,” sources said.
Vijay has already appeared twice before the CBI as part of the ongoing probe into the incident. He was first questioned in New Delhi on January 12, when investigators examined him for nearly seven hours regarding the circumstances surrounding the stampede during a public event in Karur.
The questioning was expected to continue the following day, but Vijay sought time citing Pongal festivities. The agency accepted the request and issued a fresh summons, following which he appeared again before investigators on January 19.
The CBI is examining the sequence of events leading to the stampede and possible lapses in crowd management and event arrangements. Sources said statements from several organisers and witnesses have been recorded as part of the probe.
The agency is also analysing documents and communication related to the event to determine accountability in the incident.