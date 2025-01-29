CBI secures Red Notice fugitive wanted in Rs 87.5 Crore fraud in TN

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said that the agency had successfully repatriated Janarthanan Sundaram, a fugitive wanted in connection with a massive Rs. 87.5 crore financial fraud case in Tamil Nadu. He was detained and deported from Bangkok, Thailand, through coordinated efforts involving INTERPOL, Indian authorities, and Thai immigration officials.

Sundaram, along with other accused individuals, faces charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, and violations of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019* and the *Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Chennai Police registered the case after allegations surfaced that the accused defrauded hundreds of depositors by defaulting on repayments and interest.

At the request of Tamil Nadu Police, the CBI secured a Red Notice against Sundaram through INTERPOL on 21 June 2023, flagging him globally as a wanted criminal. On 28 January 2025, Sundaram attempted to enter Bangkok but was denied entry after Thai authorities identified the active Red Notice. He was subsequently deported to India, and arrived at Kolkata Airport on Thursday. A Tamil Nadu Police team stationed in Kolkata took custody of Sundaram for further legal proceedings.