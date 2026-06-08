CBI registers FIR in alleged Rs 397 crore TANGEDCO transformer tender scam

The FIR was registered by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Chennai, on Saturday following a direction from the Madras High Court to conduct a fresh investigation into complaints alleging corruption in tenders floated by TANGEDCO for the supply of distribution transformers ranging from 25 KVA to 500 KVA during 2021, 2022 and 2023.

According to the FIR, the case has been booked under Sections criminal conspiracy and cheating and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The alleged offences include criminal conspiracy, cheating and abuse of official position by public servants.

The complaints were filed by Arappor Iyakkam, represented by its Managing Trustee Jayaram Venkatesan; E Saravanan, Deputy Secretary of the AIADMK Advocate Wing; and Rajkumar of Madurai district. The complainants had sought registration of an FIR and a detailed probe into the alleged corruption in the transformer procurement process.