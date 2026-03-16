CBI registers FIR against officials in 5 states, including Tamil Nadu, over Rs 11.4-cr scholarship 'embezzlement' for disabled students

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against unidentified public servants and nodal officers in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly embezzling funds from the Umbrella Scholarship Scheme, launched in 2018 after six scholarship schemes including the Post-matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities were merged, the agency said.

Scholarships under this scheme were available to students of classes 11 and 12, as well as in post-matriculation diploma and certificate courses.

Bachelor's degree and diploma and master's degree and diploma from any university recognised by UGC/AICTE were also funded under these scholarships.