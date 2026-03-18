CBI quizzed me on Karur tragedy, gave proper answers: Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthilbalaji on Tuesday said he provided “proper answers” to queries raised by the CBI during questioning in New Delhi in connection with the stampede last year at the TVK's Karur rally that killed 41 people.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after returning from Delhi, Balaji said he appeared before the agency as a witness and responded to questions related to the September 27, 2025 incident.
“As someone who was present on the ground, I have answered all their questions appropriately,” he said, declining to share further details citing the ongoing investigation.
He said the questioning lasted around 6.5 hours on March 17, during which the agency sought clarifications on the sequence of events surrounding the tragedy.
The former minister also dismissed suggestions that being summoned to Delhi amounted to political pressure, saying it was his responsibility to clarify doubts raised by the agency.
(With PTI inputs)