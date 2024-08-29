Former TN Idol Wing chief helped notorious smuggler Subhash Kapoor, alleges CBI; submits evidence to Madras HC

MADURAI: The CBI has raised objections to granting anticipatory bail to AG Pon Manickavel, former Inspector General of the Idol Wing before the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday. It also submitted evidence, in a sealed cover, of Manickavel being directly involved in helping idol smuggler Subhash Kapoor.

When the plea filed by Manickavel seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against him by the CBI sleuths probing cases of idol thefts came up, the petitioner stated that as per directive, a DIG ranked officer should have investigated the idol theft cases and submitted a report before the court. Instead, a Superintendent of Police, CBI filed the case. It’s unlawful and could not be accepted. Moreover, the search and seizure by the CBI at his house was unreasonable and would tarnish his reputation.

Senior counsel, on behalf of the petitioner, said Manickavel formerly served as the Inspector General of Police and led the probe into idol theft cases as per court directive. But the CBI has filed a case against Manickavel on false charges and zero evidence.

Earlier, I Kader Batcha, former Deputy Superintendent of Police, who’s suspended, filed a petition to implead him in the case. The suspended DSP also objected to granting him anticipatory bail. His counsel argued that Manickavel had wrongfully implicated Kader Batcha in the idol theft case and acted in a biased manner to protect idol smuggler Subhash Kapoor.

Meanwhile, senior advocate K Srinivasan for CBI said former IG Manickavel did not investigate idol theft cases properly, but falsely implicated former DSP Batcha, the investigation officer and arrested him. Manickavel was also biased in favour of the jailed idol smuggler. Based on a complaint and the court’s directive, the CBI enquired Manickavel and based on adequate evidence, the case was filed against him. Only when Manickavel was arrested, the CBI could conduct a fair probe and bring out the truth and hence anticipatory bail should not be allowed.

After Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy asked whether the CBI had evidence that Manickavel was directly involved in helping Subhash Kapoor, the CBI presented the evidence in a sealed cover. The judge went through the evidence and gave the CBI the nod to continue the probe. The case was then adjourned to Thursday.