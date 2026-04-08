CBI nabs Ranipet GST superintendent, inspector for bribery

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent and an Inspector of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in connection with an alleged bribery case.
The arrested were identified as Yellamilli Rinkesh, Superintendent, GST, Ranipet and Ramkesh Meena, Inspector, GST, Ranipet.
The agency registered the case on April 7 against the Superintendent of GST, Ranipet Range, following a complaint alleging that the officer had demanded an undue advantage of Rs 30,000 from the complainant to facilitate the clearance of GST registration.
Following negotiations, the accused Superintendent agreed to accept a reduced bribe of Rs 15,000. He further directed the complainant to deliver the amount on April 7, 2026.
Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap on the same day and caught the Superintendent red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 15,000.
During subsequent trap proceedings, the involvement of an Inspector also came to light. In an attempt to destroy evidence upon spotting the CBI trap team, the Inspector allegedly hid the bribe money inside a toilet commode and flushed it. The trap amount was later recovered from the toilet.
Both accused officers have been arrested. Further investigation is under way.