CBI nabs Ranipet GST superintendent, inspector for bribery

The arrested were identified as Yellamilli Rinkesh, Superintendent, GST, Ranipet and Ramkesh Meena, Inspector, GST, Ranipet.

The agency registered the case on April 7 against the Superintendent of GST, Ranipet Range, following a complaint alleging that the officer had demanded an undue advantage of Rs 30,000 from the complainant to facilitate the clearance of GST registration.

Following negotiations, the accused Superintendent agreed to accept a reduced bribe of Rs 15,000. He further directed the complainant to deliver the amount on April 7, 2026.