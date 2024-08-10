CBI investigates retired IG Pon Manickavel in idol theft case

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing retired Idol wing IG Pon Manickavel in connection with the idol theft case.

The investigation follows a complaint lodged by Idol wing DSP Kadhar Basha who was arrested and imprisoned in 2019 for his involvement in the idol theft case.

Kadhar Basha alleges that Manickavel fabricated a false case against him for personal revenge and to protect Dheenadayalan.

Kadhar Basha’s case has now been transferred to the CBI.

A case has been registered against Pon Manickavel.

The investigation is conducted at Manickavel’s residence in Pallavaram, according to Thanthi TV reports.