CBI grills 10 cops as Karur probe resumes after 2-month break

As part of the renewed inquiry, 10 police personnel, including Karur Vangal Inspector Syed Ali, appeared before the agency.

The inquiry, which had been put on hold for nearly two months following the announcement of the Assembly elections, resumed at the PWD Circuit House in Karur, where the CBI team has been stationed for the investigation.

Among those summoned were Karur Vengamedu Inspector, Vangal in-charge Inspector Syed Ali, Karur Town Sub-Inspector Ramesh and eight other police personnel. They appeared before the CBI team around 10 am on Thursday.