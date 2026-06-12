CBI grills 10 cops as Karur probe resumes after 2-month break

TIRUCHY: After a gap of two months, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday resumed its probe into the Karur campaign tragedy that claimed 41 lives and left 110 injured during Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's political rally at Velusamypuram on September 27, 2025.
As part of the renewed inquiry, 10 police personnel, including Karur Vangal Inspector Syed Ali, appeared before the agency.
The inquiry, which had been put on hold for nearly two months following the announcement of the Assembly elections, resumed at the PWD Circuit House in Karur, where the CBI team has been stationed for the investigation.
Among those summoned were Karur Vengamedu Inspector, Vangal in-charge Inspector Syed Ali, Karur Town Sub-Inspector Ramesh and eight other police personnel. They appeared before the CBI team around 10 am on Thursday.
Sources said the officers were questioned about the security arrangements made at the rally venue, the circumstances that led to the tragedy and the rescue operations carried out after the incident. The questioning lasted for more than three hours.
The CBI has been examining officials from various departments as well as leaders and functionaries of the TVK as part of its ongoing investigation into the incident.