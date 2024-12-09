CBI court extends remand of alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq in money laundering case

CHENNAI: The special court for CBI in Chennai on Monday extended the remand of alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and his brother in the narcotics-linked money-laundering case.

On December 9, Jaffer Sadiq and his brother Mohammed Saleem were produced before the CBI special court. Recording the appearance, the court extended their remand until December 20.

The same court heard the bail plea of the duo in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case booked by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan on behalf of the ED sought time to place his submission objecting to the bail plea. After the submission, the court posted the matter to December 10, Tuesday, for hearing.

On March 9, the Delhi unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Sadiq, who was holding the post of deputy organiser of the DMK’s NRI wing for Chennai West, for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine with a street value of more than Rs 2,000 crore.

Sadiq was then arrested by the ED on June 26 from Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in judicial custody in the case registered by the NCB. Sadiq, purportedly the mastermind behind an international drug-trafficking syndicate, stands accused of smuggling pseudoephedrine camouflaged as health-mix powder and desiccated coconut to Australia and New Zealand, the ED had said.