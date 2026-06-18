CBI Chennai unit books former IT Commissioner, wife in disproportionate assets case

According to the FIR registered on June 11, Rengaraj, who was posted in Coimbatore, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his known income between April 1, 2010 and December 31, 2024.

The FIR was registered by CBI ACB, Chennai, after an investigation into the assets and financial transactions of the accused and his family members.

According to the agency, Rengaraj joined the Income Tax Department as an Inspector in 1991 and later rose through the ranks to become Commissioner of Income Tax.