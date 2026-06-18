CBI Chennai unit books former IT Commissioner, wife in disproportionate assets case

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Chennai, has registered a disproportionate assets case against Income Tax Commissioner N Rengaraj, who opted for VRS and his wife R Umamaheswari, alleging that they amassed assets beyond their known sources of income during a 14-year period.
According to the FIR registered on June 11, Rengaraj, who was posted in Coimbatore, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his known income between April 1, 2010 and December 31, 2024.
The FIR was registered by CBI ACB, Chennai, after an investigation into the assets and financial transactions of the accused and his family members.
According to the agency, Rengaraj joined the Income Tax Department as an Inspector in 1991 and later rose through the ranks to become Commissioner of Income Tax.
CBI records state that the accused possessed assets worth Rs 5.08 crore at the end of the check period against assets worth Rs 24.87 lakh at the beginning of the period. The agency calculated his total income during the period at Rs 4.03 crore, while expenditure was pegged at Rs 2.28 crore.
After accounting for income and expenditure, investigators estimated the likely savings at Rs 1.75 crore. However, the value of assets allegedly acquired during the period was assessed at Rs 3.48 crore, resulting in unexplained assets worth Rs 1.72 crore.
The FIR alleges that the disproportionate assets constituted 34.53 per cent of the known sources of income of the accused.
CBI has named Umamaheswari as a co-accused, alleging that she abetted the commission of the offence. Further investigation is under way.