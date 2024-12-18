CBI ACB arrest four CGST officers on bribery charges

MADURAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Madurai arrested four senior officials of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department here for demanding Rs five lakh as bribe from a businessman for extending undue favours.

The CBI registered a case against Deputy Commissioner M.Saravanakumar, Superintendents Ashok Kumar and Rajbir Singh Rana and Inspector Mrs.Sameer Gautam of the Commissionarate of the CGST and Central Excise, Madurai under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on a complaint from V.Karthik, a Madurai-based businessman, who is running a transport agency, an official release from CBI said here on Wednesday.

It is alleged in the complaint that the CGST officers demanded a bribe amount of Rs.500,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant to avoid paying GST to the tune of Rs.1.5 Crores as claimed by them.

Accordingly, a trap was successfully laid on Tuesday evening evening and two CGST Superintendents Ashok and Rajbir Singh Rana were caught red handed while accepting a tainted bribe amount of Rs.3.5 Lakhs from the complainant at CGST Office, Madurai.

During examination, the arrested Superintendents confessed that they had accepted the bribe amount on behalf of Saravanakumar. Accordingly, the Deputy Commissioner was also arrested by the CBI officials.

Apart from the bribe amount, an unaccounted currency of Rs.2.5 Lakh was recovered from the possession of Rajbir Singh Rana at his official chamber.

Subsequent to the trap proceeding, searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused persons and further cash amount of Rs.5.5 Lakh was recovered from their possession and seized incriminating documents etc. Further searches are going on at other suspected places, the release added.

The arrested accused CGST officials were produced before the Special Court for CBI cases in Madurai, today which remanded them to judicial custody till December 31. Later, they were lodged in Madurai Central Prison.