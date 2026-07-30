Tamil Nadu: CB-CID uncovers jailers-inmates' collusion, to seek custody of 11 accused

MADURAI: The CB-CID has decided to seek the custody of 11 accused, including three prison personnel and eight prisoners, for further interrogation in connection with the alleged custodial murder of a prisoner, Sabari Varman (34), inside the Nagercoil District Prison.
The victim, a differently abled petty shop owner from Eethankattai near Suchindram in Kanniyakumari district, had been arrested by the Thenthamaraikulam police for allegedly possessing banned tobacco products. He was remanded to the Nagercoil prison, where he allegedly died after being assaulted by three prison personnel and eight prisoners on July 13.
The CB-CID investigation revealed that a prison warden assaulted Sabari Varman after inmates informed him that the victim was shouting inside the cell, demanding to meet his wife and children on the night of the incident.
Meanwhile, the eight prisoners had gone for kitchen duty. When they returned, the warden allegedly instigated them to assault the victim again as he persisted in his demand to be allowed to go home.
The accused allegedly tied Sabarivarman's hands and legs with a lungi and intensified the assault. When the victim managed to free his hands, the accused allegedly became furious, tore the lungi, tied him up again and continued the assault, which resulted in his death, the CB-CID investigation revealed.
The investigators also examined the eight prisoners who were shifted to the Palayamkottai Central Prison and the three prison personnel who were lodged in the Nanguneri Sub-Jail.
Based on the investigation so far, the CB-CID has decided to seek their custody for further interrogation.
The Nesamony Nagar police arrested prison warden Jagan, chief warden Suresh, prison guard Sivakumar and eight prisoners Vishnu, Sarathi, Jagan, Sarath, Perumal, Sethuram, Ajith and Aravind in connection with the case.
Following the transfer of the investigation to the CB-CID, the Nesamony Nagar police handed over all case records to the agency. A CB-CID team led by Superintendent of Police Sajitha visited Kanniyakumari district and commenced the investigation. The team, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Navaraj and Inspectors Ulagarani and Maria Princica, inspected the prison and questioned the accused separately.