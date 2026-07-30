Tamil Nadu: CB-CID uncovers jailers-inmates' collusion, to seek custody of 11 accused

The victim, a differently abled petty shop owner from Eethankattai near Suchindram in Kanniyakumari district, had been arrested by the Thenthamaraikulam police for allegedly possessing banned tobacco products. He was remanded to the Nagercoil prison, where he allegedly died after being assaulted by three prison personnel and eight prisoners on July 13.

The CB-CID investigation revealed that a prison warden assaulted Sabari Varman after inmates informed him that the victim was shouting inside the cell, demanding to meet his wife and children on the night of the incident.

Meanwhile, the eight prisoners had gone for kitchen duty. When they returned, the warden allegedly instigated them to assault the victim again as he persisted in his demand to be allowed to go home.