CB-CID told to file chargesheet on forester couple shooting case

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the CB-CID Nagercoil to file a chargesheet in the case of a couple shot dead in Kanniyakumari district nearly 12 years ago.

A petition filed by Celestin of Kanniyakumari came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Victoria Gowri. The petitioner stated that Arumugam, who belonged to Theroor and an employee in the Forest Department and his wife Yogeshwari were shot dead after miscreants opened fire at them while returning home after attending a wedding in 2011.

Suchindram police filed a case and arrested 14 persons. Later, the case was transferred to the CB-CID. But, even after 12 years, the CB-CID took over, chargesheet has not been filed. Citing these, the petitioner sought the intervention of the court to transfer the case to CBI for fair probe. The bench directed the CB-CID to file chargesheet within three months and if not, the petitioner is entitled to proceed legally.