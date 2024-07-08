CB-CID to take over probe in two cyber slavery cases

CHENNAI: State DGP Shankar Jiwal has transferred two cases of cyber slavery, registered in Salem and Chennai, to the CB-CID for a holistic investigation into the scams where youngsters are taken to Southeast Asian countries in the pretext of employment and made to engage in cyber frauds.

Tamil Nadu Police is closely monitoring the modus operandi of the illegal recruitment agents, according to officials. In a case registered in Thammampatti police station in Salem, two agents were arrested, and nine more were arrested by the Central Crime Branch, Chennai, recently.

Youths are recruited under the pretext of legitimate employment opportunities such as data-entry operator or similar roles. However, upon arrival they are forced into illegal cyber activities, such as cheating people by creating fake social media profiles, FedEx scams and engaging in fraudulent schemes targeting unsuspecting individuals.