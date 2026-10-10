CB-CID team searches cop's house in Thanjavur

According to police sources, R Saravanan (37), a resident of Rahuman Nagar in Thanjavur, was running a multi-speciality hospital at Thanjavur-Vallam main road along with a partner, and in due course of time, there was a dispute between the partners, and one of the partners attempted to take hold of the hospital.

Subsequently, Saravanan lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital police and also with the Central Zone IGP V Balakrishnan. The opposition party had also lodged a complaint with the IG. However, police registered a case against Saravanan, his uncle, administrative head RM Baskaran and the manager Baskar under atrocities against SC/ST act. Baskaran was arrested in the month of July, and later he came out on bail.