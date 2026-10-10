CB-CID team searches cop's house in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: CB-CID sleuths on Friday searched the house of a Special Branch Inspector in Thanjavur in connection with a case of money transactions to negotiate a dispute between the partners of a private multi-speciality hospital.
According to police sources, R Saravanan (37), a resident of Rahuman Nagar in Thanjavur, was running a multi-speciality hospital at Thanjavur-Vallam main road along with a partner, and in due course of time, there was a dispute between the partners, and one of the partners attempted to take hold of the hospital.
Subsequently, Saravanan lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital police and also with the Central Zone IGP V Balakrishnan. The opposition party had also lodged a complaint with the IG. However, police registered a case against Saravanan, his uncle, administrative head RM Baskaran and the manager Baskar under atrocities against SC/ST act. Baskaran was arrested in the month of July, and later he came out on bail.
Saravanan sent a petition to the DGP stating that the officials had misused their power in the case, and so he demanded a probe by CB-CID. Based on the petition, the DGP ordered a probe by CB-CID on September 12, and the team conducted an inquiry with Saravanan, in which the team was told that the police officials were biased. They demanded Rs 5 crore, and he had parted with a cash of Rs 3.25 crore in cash and a cheque worth Rs 1.75 crore. Subsequently, the team conducted an inquiry with the other partners of the hospital and the police officials.
Against such a backdrop, the CB-CID team came to Nanjikottai in Thanjavur and searched the house of the Thanjavur district Crime Branch Inspector Sukumar, and the search commenced at 6 am and lasted till 12 noon. The team seized a few documents and video footage from the house, said the police sources.