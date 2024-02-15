CB-CID sleuths to quiz Kodanad case accused Manoj Swamy today

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Feb 2024 11:33 PM GMT
Kodanad Estate (File)

COIMBATORE: The special investigation team of CB-CID have issued summons to Kodanad case accused Manoj Swamy to appear on Thursday for inquiry.

On the night of 23 April, 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard.

Manoj is a ninth accused in the case and he is to be quizzed based on some leads obtained through fresh investigation.

DTNEXT Bureau

