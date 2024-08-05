CB-CID sleuths search properties of ex-AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar’s aide in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: The CB-CID sleuths searched the properties of a construction contractor, who is an aide of ex-AIADMK Minister MR Vijayabhaskar in Namakkal on Monday.

A joint team of CB-CID sleuths from Namakkal and Karur raided the house and office of Balakrishnan, 55 from Pillayar Kovil Street on Namakkal-Trichy Road. He runs a construction firm on Namakkal-Salem Road and a crusher unit in Periamanali.

Balakrishnan, who has taken construction contracts for several government departments, is said to be close to ex-AIADMK Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, who was arrested in a land grabbing case.

Sources said an inquiry is underway to ascertain if Balakrishnan has any link in the land grab case. The raid which commenced around 11 am ended around 4pm and CB-CID sleuths seized several documents. A large number of armed reserve cops were deployed for security purposes during the raid.