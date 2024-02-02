CB-CID sleuths question Kodanad case accused Sayan in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Kodanad case prime accused K V Sayan was quizzed by CB-CID sleuths in Coimbatore on Thursday. He was summoned for a fresh round of inquiry to gather more information in the sensational case. Sayan appeared at the CB-CID office in Gandhipuram around 2 pm.

A police team led by GS Madhavan, Superintendent of Police, Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted the inquiry that stretched till night. More than 300 persons have been questioned so far by the police.

A ten-member gang including Sayan was booked for breaking into the Kodanad Estate bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa following her demise and for murdering a security guard on April 23, 2017.

Days after the heist, he survived a car mishap, while his wife and daughter died in the accident on April 29, 2017.