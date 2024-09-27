Begin typing your search...

    CB-CID nabs DIG of Registration Department for property fraud

    Ravindranath, while serving as the district registrar in South Chennai in 2023, reportedly facilitated a transfer of five acres of land in Varadharajapuram near Tambaram

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Sept 2024 2:16 AM GMT
    CHENNAI: Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) sleuths from Chennai arrested Ravindranath, the Deputy Inspector General of the Registration Department in Salem region, for allegedly facilitating the fraudulent property transfer, when he served in Chennai.

    Ravindranath, while serving as the district registrar in South Chennai in 2023, reportedly facilitated a transfer of five acres of land in Varadharajapuram near Tambaram, worth several crores of rupees, in the name of Kandammal using forged documents.

    According to the police, the property belonged to Syed Ameen of Varadharajapuram. Police added that a few others from the revenue department have already been arrested.

