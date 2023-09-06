CB-CID must question EPS, 2 ex-mins in Kodanad case: Kanagaraj’s brother

COIMBATORE: C Dhanabal, the elder brother of C Kanagaraj, a driver of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who was killed in a mishap, demanded the CB-CID police to question AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Kodanad heist cum murder case.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday in Salem, Dhanabal also accused two former AIADMK ministers SP Velumani and P Thangamani and few other persons to be involved in the sensational case.

“They all should be questioned by CB-CID to bring out the truth. Kanagaraj was promised Rs 25 crore to execute the crime, but was assaulted later over a dispute in payment,” he said.

Further, Dhanabal said the five bags containing crucial documents pertaining to some ex-ministers taken from the Kodanad bungalow, had changed hands to some persons in Sangagiri and Salem.

Alleging that Edappadi K Palaniswami managed to bring the party under his control only with those documents, Dhanabal said, “I was unable to reveal everything during earlier inquiries, but I am ready to expose if CB-CID holds an inquiry.”

Raising foul play in the death of his brother, Dhanabal said there is prima facie evidence to prove that Kanagaraj was murdered. “There is no truth in the case that my brother died in an accident. I am ready to give a confession statement on what Kanagaraj told me,” he said.

Kanagaraj died in a road mishap near Attur on April 24, 2017 on the Salem Ulundurpet Highway under suspicious circumstances.

Dhanabal, who was arrested earlier on charges of destroying evidence in the case, and now on bail also said that he was assaulted and harassed to sign in already filled papers given by the police.

On April 23, 2017, an armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former CM Jayalalithaa.