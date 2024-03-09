CB-CID forms teams to trace Ex-DGP Rajesh Das

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's CB-CID has formed special teams to trace Ex-DGP, Rajesh Das who was convicted by a court in Villupuram in a sexual harassment case and sentenced for three years.

Police sources said that the court had directed police to secure the accused as he has been avoiding jail time for more than a month after confirmation of his sentence after all his appeals before higher courts were struck down. Sources said that he was not in the address listed in the documents when police went to secure him.

On June 16, 2023, the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Villupuram convicted Rajesh Das and imposed a three-year jail sentence in a case of harassing a woman police officer in the rank of SP (Superintendent of Police) while on duty. Aggrieved by the conviction, Rajesh Das moved to Principal Judge, Villupuram.

However, Rajesh Das approached the MHC to transfer the appeal from the Villupuram Principal Judge on the ground that he would not have a fair and impartial hearing of the appeal.

On January 9, the MHC dismissed Rajesh Das' plea. Subsequently, he filed Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court it was also dismissed.