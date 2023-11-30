Begin typing your search...

CB-CID files status report in Kodanad case

The report, submitted in a sealed cover, had details on the status of investigation done so far in the sensational case.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Nov 2023 8:52 PM GMT
CB-CID files status report in Kodanad case
X
Kerala police claim Kodanad case accused Sayan met with accident
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

COIMBATORE: The CB-CID on Wednesday filed an investigation status report in the Kodanad heist cum murder case before the district sessions court.

The report, submitted in a sealed cover, had details on the status of investigation done so far in the sensational case.

It also had information on the call records and details of communication shared in electronic devices among the accused persons.A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.

Tamil NaduKodanad caseCB-CIDInvestigation reportA Abdul KhadharKodanad heistKodanad Murder case
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X