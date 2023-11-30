CB-CID files status report in Kodanad case

COIMBATORE: The CB-CID on Wednesday filed an investigation status report in the Kodanad heist cum murder case before the district sessions court.

The report, submitted in a sealed cover, had details on the status of investigation done so far in the sensational case.

It also had information on the call records and details of communication shared in electronic devices among the accused persons.A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.