CB-CID files chargesheet in Palani Mutt land dispute case

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch CID (CB-CID), Dindigul, has electronically filed the chargesheet in the case relating to the alleged fraudulent sale and registration of 1 acre and 35 cents of land belonging to Arulmigu Dhandapani Swamigal Mutt, Palani, before the Judicial Magistrate on Saturday in Dindigul, within the statutory period of 90 days.
The land, dedicated in 1888 for the Mutt's religious and charitable purposes, has a guideline value of approximately Rs 16 crore. The investigation revealed that a sale deed was executed for a stated consideration of Rs 2 crore and registered despite the pendency of an appeal by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.
During the probe, over 160 witnesses were examined. Documents obtained from the Registration, Revenue and HR&CE departments, CCTV footage, call detail records and banking records were collected and analysed.
Based on the evidence collected, the chargesheet has been filed against Murugadass, Sethupathy, Vellaithurai, Justin Manikandan (sub-registrar under suspension) and Jeyaprakash. One accused, advocate Anwardeen, died on August 7, and proceedings against him have abated.
Further investigation is continuing in respect of other persons involved and the aspects relating to offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the police said.