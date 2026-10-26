CB-CID files chargesheet in Palani Mutt land dispute case

The land, dedicated in 1888 for the Mutt's religious and charitable purposes, has a guideline value of approximately Rs 16 crore. The investigation revealed that a sale deed was executed for a stated consideration of Rs 2 crore and registered despite the pendency of an appeal by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

During the probe, over 160 witnesses were examined. Documents obtained from the Registration, Revenue and HR&CE departments, CCTV footage, call detail records and banking records were collected and analysed.